WATCH: Clemson’s Greatest Games TV Series

Clemson Athletics, in conjunction with Clemson Sports & Campus Marketing, is sharing the first six episodes of Clemson’s Greatest Games on ClemsonTigers.com to allow fans outside the television viewing area to watch the 30-minute show, which highlights some of the best regular season football games from recent history.

The show, brought to you by Roto-Rooter and First National Bank, is hosted by Mark Childress, and features a panel of guests, who share stories and discuss memorable moments, historical significance, and big plays from each game. Panelists and guests include Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Ross Taylor, Kendall Joseph, Eric Mac Lain, Ben Boulware, Kelly Gramlich, Tanner Muse and others.

Catch Clemson’s Greatest Games tonight highlighting the 2??0??1??2?? win over NC State.



7:30pm tonight on @WSPA7 or check your local TV listings. pic.twitter.com/vtnsP4Qmrj — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) July 18, 2020

New episodes air at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays on WSPA Channel 7 in the upstate, as well as WJBF in Augusta, WCBD in Charleston, WACH in Columbia, and WBTW in Myrtle Beach. Check your local listings for air times in your area.

· WSPA – CBS: Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

· WJBF – ABC: Sundays, 11:35 p.m.

· WBTW – CBS, Sundays, 11:30 a.m.

· WCBD – NBC, Sundays, 12 p.m.

· WACH – Fox; Sundays, 10:30 a.m.

AIR DATE RESULT

June 6 27-23 win over Syracuse in 2018

June 13 42-36 win over Louisville in 2016

June 20 56-7 win over South Carolina in 2016

June 27 24-22 win over Notre Dame in 2015

July 4 35-17 win over South Carolina in 2014

July 11 38-35 win over Georgia in 2013

July 18 62-48 win over NC State in 2012

July 25 35-30 win over Florida State in 2011

Aug. 1 37-34 win at Florida State in 2016

Aug. 8 31-17 win at Virginia Tech in 2017

Aug. 15 56-45 win at Maryland in 2011

Aug. 22 26-24 win at Texas A&M in 2018