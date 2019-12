WATCH: Clemson-SCar hype recap video "Deep Six"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 3 Clemson defeated their in-state rival South Carolina 38-3 on November 30, registering their sixth straight victory in the series. The win made it 71-42-4 lifetime in favor of the Tigers.

Check out this hype video "Deep Six" with highlights mixed with commentary from the blowout victory for Clemson.