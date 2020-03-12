|
WATCH: Brownell on ACC Tournament cancellation
|Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:51 PM- -
Clemson coach
Brad Brownell had to deliver the tough news that his seniors' careers may be done after the ACC Tournament's cancellation on Thursday.
He said they finally understood but it was tough news regardless, just minutes ahead of what would've been a 12:30 tip between the Tigers and Seminoles.
More from Brownell:
