WATCH: Brownell on ACC Tournament cancellation
by - Correspondent - Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:51 PM

Clemson coach Brad Brownell had to deliver the tough news that his seniors' careers may be done after the ACC Tournament's cancellation on Thursday.

He said they finally understood but it was tough news regardless, just minutes ahead of what would've been a 12:30 tip between the Tigers and Seminoles.

More from Brownell:

