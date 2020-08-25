WATCH: Amari Rodgers post-practice interview

TigerNet Staff

Clemson held its second practice of the week in the late afternoon Tuesday.

Afterward, senior receiver Amari Rodgers talked the latest with his game and who's standing out in the Clemson offense so far. He also said he understood that the team did not have any positive COVID-19 tests upon returning Monday to practice.

More from Rodgers:

