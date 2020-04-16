WATCH: Amari Rodgers motivated to show out as senior

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers is back in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee to work on his game while Clemson's campus is closed to students due to COVID-19 precautions. Rodgers is staying in shape and motivated to show out as a senior for the Tigers. "Explosiveness -- speed," Rodgers told 5 Star Preps he is working on recently. "I'm already fast but I want to take my speed to the next level. That's a checkbox I need to check to be that elite receiver I want to be. "I just want to make more plays down the field. Deep routes, being able to run by DBs. Get the ball in my hands and be able to separate a lot more than I did last year with the knee brace on. Now that I've got it off, it's time to really focus and lock in on that speed part so I can take off when I hit the route." Coming off of a torn ACL last spring, Rodgers came back early in the season and caught 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns. He also averaged 8.39 yards per on 28 punt returns.

Watch Rodgers' workout below: