WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State

Clemson is currently 2-0 on the young season with wins over Mississippi State and Purdue.

The Tigers faced off against South Carolina State on Wednesday night and senior forward Aamir Simms made an emphatic statement with a thunderous dunk in the first half of action.

He has averaged 14 points, two rebounds, and two assists in his first two games of the season.

Check out the impressive dunk below:

We're just going to leave this here ?? pic.twitter.com/uEzei1hxjE — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) December 2, 2020