WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 2, Wed 18:33
Sims had a big-time dunk on Wednesday (Photo: Joshua S Kelly / USATODAY)
Sims had a big-time dunk on Wednesday (Photo: Joshua S Kelly / USATODAY)

Clemson is currently 2-0 on the young season with wins over Mississippi State and Purdue.

The Tigers faced off against South Carolina State on Wednesday night and senior forward Aamir Simms made an emphatic statement with a thunderous dunk in the first half of action.

He has averaged 14 points, two rebounds, and two assists in his first two games of the season.

Check out the impressive dunk below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
SEC commish questions ACC call to alter schedule for Clemson, more teams
Tigers remain undefeated with win over Mercer
Tigers remain undefeated with win over Mercer
WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
WATCH: Aamir Simms with thunderous dunk vs. SC State
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week