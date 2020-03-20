WATCH: Aamir Simms 2019-2020 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, March 20, 2020 2:18 PM

Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson forward Aamir Simms, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Aamir Simms was the unquestioned leader for Clemson in 2019-20. The junior forward led the Tigers with 13 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and routinely came up with big plays to help Clemson to some big wins. Enjoy this look at Simms' best plays from the 2019-20 season courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

