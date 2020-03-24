Vegas odds set on Isaiah Simmons' NFL draft position

Simmons is among seven listed by BetOnline with single-digit over/under picks, with Simmons' number set at 6.5.

NFL.com analyst and former GM Charley Casserly projected Tuesday that Simmons will go ninth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Another Tuesday mock from CBS Sports has Simmons on the other side of the line at No. 4 to the New York Giants.

A No. 4 selection on the scheduled April 23rd draft would tie a Clemson record, joining Clelin Ferrell (2019), Banks McFadden (1940) and Sammy Watkins (2014) at the mark.