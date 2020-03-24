Vegas odds set on Isaiah Simmons' NFL draft position
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, March 24, 2020 1:54 PM
(Photo: Brian Spurlock / USATODAY)
(Photo: Brian Spurlock / USATODAY)

Vegas odds were released Tuesday setting the over/unders for a number of high-profile NFL draft prospects, including Clemson's own Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons is among seven listed by BetOnline with single-digit over/under picks, with Simmons' number set at 6.5.

NFL.com analyst and former GM Charley Casserly projected Tuesday that Simmons will go ninth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Another Tuesday mock from CBS Sports has Simmons on the other side of the line at No. 4 to the New York Giants.

A No. 4 selection on the scheduled April 23rd draft would tie a Clemson record, joining Clelin Ferrell (2019), Banks McFadden (1940) and Sammy Watkins (2014) at the mark.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
National talk show host says Patriots are tanking for Trevor Lawrence
National talk show host says Patriots are tanking for Trevor Lawrence
Clemson AD addresses latest with athletics and COVID-19 outbreak
Clemson AD addresses latest with athletics and COVID-19 outbreak
Two Tigers listed in Mel Kiper's 2020 NFL Mock Draft
Two Tigers listed in Mel Kiper's 2020 NFL Mock Draft
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week