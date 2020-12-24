|
Vegas odds on Clemson-Alabama, other potential playoff matchups
|2020 Dec 24, Thu 10:37- -
Vegas odds were released for the All-State Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day featuring No. 2 Clemson against No. 3 Ohio State as the Tigers opened as 6.5 point favorites with an over/under of 65.5.
Some lines have Clemson currently as 7.5 point favorites. The Tigers will face off against the Buckeyes in a playoff game for the second straight season. However, there are other possible matchups besides just the All-State Sugar Bowl on the College Football Playoff horizon. BetOnline released their odds on possible playoff matchups:
Ohio State vs. Alabama (-10½)
Clemson vs. Alabama (-4½)
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State (-7)
Notre Dame vs. Clemson (-14).