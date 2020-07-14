VOTE: Fan survey on Clemson football and COVID-19 impact

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football is in workouts for the upcoming season and a number of options are in play to carry out the next gridiron campaign. Will you tailgate and/or attend games this fall if it's allowed? Should the season be moved to the spring (or played at all)? How confident are you that a season will be played? We want to gauge Clemson fans' thoughts on the upcoming decisions to be made by the Atlantic Coast Conference and Clemson football, so check out and participate in our fan survey in the link below: