VOTE: Fan survey on Clemson football and COVID-19 impact
by - Tuesday, July 14, 2020 6:34 PM
VOTE: Fan survey on Clemson football and COVID-19 impact

Clemson football is in workouts for the upcoming season and a number of options are in play to carry out the next gridiron campaign.

Will you tailgate and/or attend games this fall if it's allowed? Should the season be moved to the spring (or played at all)? How confident are you that a season will be played?

We want to gauge Clemson fans' thoughts on the upcoming decisions to be made by the Atlantic Coast Conference and Clemson football, so check out and participate in our fan survey in the link below:

CLICK HERE TO VOTE IN FAN SURVEY

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star DB decommits from Clemson
4-star DB decommits from Clemson
Deshaun Watson not happy with his Madden 21 rating
Deshaun Watson not happy with his Madden 21 rating
VOTE: Fan survey on Clemson football and COVID-19 impact
VOTE: Fan survey on Clemson football and COVID-19 impact
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week