Urban Meyer, Fox Sports crew give Trevor Lawrence No. 1 nod over Justin Fields

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields have been fighting for the No. 1 spot among QBs since high school nationally. Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff joined the debate this week and gave Lawrence the nod. All but one panelist, including former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, picked Lawrence over Fields. The top-5 was filled out by Texas QB Sam Ehlinger at No. 3 and then Florida's Kyle Trask and Auburn's Bo Nix. “I don’t think it’s clear-cut,” lead Fox analyst Joel Klatt said. “That was a tough ranking at the top between Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence at the top for me. These two guys have separated themselves out in college football. They’re phenomenal players. They’re phenomenal prospects. I just went to what we just saw. Trevor Lawrence led his team back on the field of play against Justin Fields’ team...I will say that it would not shock me at all if Fields has a better season because I think he’s going to have a little bit better wide receiver corps to throw to.” Former Southern Cal QB Matt Leinart and Meyer both gave Lawrence the edge on experience. Leinart is eager to see what Lawrence will do in his third collegiate season.

“It’s what Joel said and really just comes down to experience," Leinart said. "He’s started two full years and been to two titles and won one. I’m really interested and excited to see how he develops in that third year.”

Former USC star Reggie Bush was the lone contrarian.

“I think Trevor Lawrence has the benefit of playing on a great team in a very weak conference," Bush said. "I think Justin Fields has the benefit of playing on a great team in a really tough conference. And so by that, he’s going to have more opportunities on a big stage against tougher teams...I just think Justin Fields is shifty, he’s big, he’s solid...To me, Justin Fields is the total package and he will have a better year than Trevor Lawrence this year.”