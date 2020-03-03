Two Tigers make NFL All-Combine team

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Former Tiger defenders Isaiah Simmons and AJ Terrell were on the NFL.com's All-Combine team after standout performances over the weekend. Simmons accurately described his position as "defense" in interviews over the week in Indianapolis and showed his versatility while working with the linebackers on Saturday. Simmons ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash ahead of the position drills portion of the event. NFL.com analysis: "This one is easier to explain than any other. Simmons ran a blindingly-fast 4.39 40, setting the internet ablaze with video of his sprint. It was so good he didn't even run a second time. Simmons is an athletic freak of nature who is so versatile, folks have argued over what position he'll play. He earned a linebacker athleticism score of 99 (per Next Gen Stats), and would have also reached 99 if he'd tested with safeties. If he slots in as a weak-side LB, he'll be expected to contribute from Day 1. Simmons' 40 time plus his vertical leap (39 inches) only reinforced what we already knew about him: He should be a Pro Bowl talent." Simmons' best team fits were listed as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders, although a number of mock drafts have him going No. 4 overall to the New York Giants.

Terrell wrapped up the combine Sunday with an impressive 40 and drills portion, with Dallas, San Francisco and Jacksonville among destinations that make sense.

NFL.com analysis: "Terrell is a guy whose size could really make him into something special at the next level. Standing 6-1 1/8, Terrell is a little light at 195 pounds, but if he can gain weight and retain his athleticism, he'll be a force in an NFL team's secondary. His 4.42 40 and 10-foot-9 broad jump showed his all-around explosiveness, and he was very fluid through most of his footwork drills. Sure, he was toasted in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but his future is very bright."

K'Von Wallace was also among the honorable mentions for the safety position.