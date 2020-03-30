Two Tigers make 247's top '20Under20' in college football
by - Correspondent - Monday, March 30, 2020 11:08 AM
DJ Uiagalelei has rare characteristics and that already makes him one of the top young players in college football.
DJ Uiagalelei has rare characteristics and that already makes him one of the top young players in college football.

247Sports found a new way to rate the best in college football with its top-20 players under the age of 20 on Monday.

Clemson's under-20 reps on the list are both from the latest signing class in No. 1 rated defensive lineman (and overall player) Bryan Bresee and No. 1 QB DJ Uiagalelei.

Some of 247Sports' analysis on Bresee: "Bresee drew comparisons to Ndamukong Suh as a recruit. Before spring practices were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, he had already begun delivering on that promise as an early enrollee. He lined up and stood out at each defensive line spot for the Tigers."

Some of 247Sports' analysis on Uiagalalei: "The Top247 rankings had the big-armed Uiagalelei No. 3 in the final 2020 rankings, with a rating of 101 that tied him with Lawrence, Justin Fields and classmate Bryce Young for the highest grade ever given to a quarterback. His size, velocity and deep-ball acumen are rare."

The ACC's other reps are UNC QB Sam Howell and Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson RB writes heartfelt message about COVID-19
Clemson RB writes heartfelt message about COVID-19
WATCH: Clemson hype video "The Place"
WATCH: Clemson hype video "The Place"
Two Tigers make 247's top '20Under20' in college football
Two Tigers make 247's top '20Under20' in college football
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week