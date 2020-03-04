Two Tigers listed in Todd McShay's 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The NFL combine is finished so next up is the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his latest NFL Mock Draft and has two Clemson players listed in the first round with Isaiah Simmons and Tee Higgins. Linebacker hybrid Isaiah Simmons was predicted to go No. 4 overall to the New York Giants. "The Giants defense needs everything, and everything is exactly what Simmons brings to the table," McShay wrote. "He was a factor in every single statistical area in 2019 for the Tigers, and his blazing 4.39-second time in the 40, wild 39-inch vertical and ridiculous 11-foot broad jump took Indianapolis by storm. It was one of the best workouts we've ever seen from a linebacker. A converted safety, Simmons fits what NFL teams are looking for today and can affect so many areas of the game. New York handed 28.2 points per game to opponents last season, more than all but two other teams. Let's jump-start the defensive rebuild with a true difference-maker." Simmons had 107 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and 16 tackles for loss last season.

Next up was Higgins projected to go to the Buffalo Bills with the No. 22 pick.

"Let's find Josh Allen a receiver to pair with John Brown," McShay wrote. "I thought about Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State), but his game is very similar to Brown's. What the Bills want instead is a big, strong receiver who can make tough contested catches and create matchup problems in the red zone. Enter Higgins, with his 6-4, 216-pound frame. He will come down with any ball thrown his way and then make defenders miss with his strength. The Bills also will be looking for offensive linemen, but the value isn't right at No. 22. And while they could also use a running back to pair with Devin Singletary, that's a position that can be addressed on Day 2."

In 2019, Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards (19.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.