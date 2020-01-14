|
Twitter reacts to Clemson knocking off No. 3 Duke
|Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:28 PM- -
Lots of reaction on Twitter to Clemson's win over No.3 Duke 79-72 on Tuesday night.
Clemson woke up on Saturday morning at 7-7 overall. Ok Clemson fans....1st time Clemson has beaten Duke & North Carolina on hardwood at any point in same season since 1995-96. First time defeated Duke & UNC in consecutive games since Feb 24-28, 1990. First time beat NC State, Duke, UNC in consecutive games since Feb 14-18, 1967. Tears galore yesterday in college football for Clemson fans / tonight they r jumping with joy as @ClemsonMBB has UPSET Duke 79-72 ! The celebrations have begun . My view of another historic hoops win...followed by getting trampled by the students. pic.twitter.com/GhSlf9hPPl YESSIR?? pic.twitter.com/G8d0ggmDif Someone earlier asked about beating UNC and Duke back to back. It's not a common schedule anymore, in fact the last time Clemson faced both in consecutive regular season games was 2003-04, OP's first year. Last time overall was 2008 ACC Tourney in Charlotte. I met some new Clemson friends on my flight from Charlotte late this afternoon. Told you @ClemsonMBB might get it done tonight. #HoopsDoubleUp Broke the streak at UNC and now a win at home vs Duke! Congratulations to @Coach_Brownell, our coaches and staff and our @ClemsonMBB student-athletes! .@ClemsonPrez was HYYYYYPPPPPE?? pic.twitter.com/ZUuKlCAo0R Congrats @ClemsonMBB on that Big Win Over #3 Duke!! Let’s keep it going! #ClemsonFamily #ClemsonGrit BIG TIME CLEMSON!!! GET DUKE UP OUT OF HERE!!!?????????? pic.twitter.com/JSTeXF7ezl Clemson, NEW OWNERS OF TOBACCO ROAD!!! Big win for Brownell and the squad. Blocked out the noise from the early season woes and got his troops to rally. Belief is a powerful thing. Kudos @Coach_Brownell Clemson had lost 6 of 7 with lone win against Jacksonville. Then the Tigers go out and beat NC State, UNC and now Duke in consecutive games. Coach K: “Clemson played a great game... We got knocked back. When you’re in conference, all these teams are hungry to win. You have to match that... We missed layups. In the 2nd half we started pressing and then missed FTs... Clemson was more deserving of winning.” ??"Great job fellas!" - @Coach_Brownell pic.twitter.com/wjnBbmxiol ? What a night for Coach Brownell!??? #ClemsonUnited had the best seats in the house to watch @ClemsonMBB take care of business tonight! Congrats on the win, gentlemen! ??????#ClemsonGrit x #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/bilS8YFkbr THANK YOU for a GREAT ENVIRONMENT tonight, #ClemsonFamily???? pic.twitter.com/xHFEYZX80d Mood - @ClemsonPrez! pic.twitter.com/zBoaHwhPPe Totally legal court storm @ClemsonMBB Well executed, quick developing. . I guess @ClemsonMBB is now officially a basketball school. pic.twitter.com/JSpbeoHNn9 Big win @ClemsonMBB !! Incredible win by @Coach_Brownell and @ClemsonMBB, LIGHT UP THAT DUKIE VICTORY CIGAR!!!!
It has since won at North Carolina for the first time EVER and upset Duke.
Anarchy?
Nope. Just College Basketball.
GO TIGERS!!! #ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/zeaXeAt9vD
Welcome to college hoops in 2020.
???
?? Winningest coach in CU history???
?? Highest ranked win during the Brownell? era??
?? Three straight ACC wins? in the last 10 days?
???#ClemsonGRIT?? pic.twitter.com/6fHlgBcIja
Clemson woke up on Saturday morning at 7-7 overall.
Ok Clemson fans....1st time Clemson has beaten Duke & North Carolina on hardwood at any point in same season since 1995-96. First time defeated Duke & UNC in consecutive games since Feb 24-28, 1990. First time beat NC State, Duke, UNC in consecutive games since Feb 14-18, 1967.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 15, 2020
Tears galore yesterday in college football for Clemson fans / tonight they r jumping with joy as @ClemsonMBB has UPSET Duke 79-72 ! The celebrations have begun .— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 15, 2020
My view of another historic hoops win...followed by getting trampled by the students. pic.twitter.com/GhSlf9hPPl— Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) January 15, 2020
YESSIR?? pic.twitter.com/G8d0ggmDif— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2020
Someone earlier asked about beating UNC and Duke back to back. It's not a common schedule anymore, in fact the last time Clemson faced both in consecutive regular season games was 2003-04, OP's first year. Last time overall was 2008 ACC Tourney in Charlotte.— Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) January 15, 2020
I met some new Clemson friends on my flight from Charlotte late this afternoon. Told you @ClemsonMBB might get it done tonight. #HoopsDoubleUp— Wes Durham (@WesDurham) January 15, 2020
Broke the streak at UNC and now a win at home vs Duke! Congratulations to @Coach_Brownell, our coaches and staff and our @ClemsonMBB student-athletes!
.@ClemsonPrez was HYYYYYPPPPPE?? pic.twitter.com/ZUuKlCAo0R— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2020
Congrats @ClemsonMBB on that Big Win Over #3 Duke!! Let’s keep it going! #ClemsonFamily #ClemsonGrit— Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) January 15, 2020
BIG TIME CLEMSON!!! GET DUKE UP OUT OF HERE!!!?????????? pic.twitter.com/JSTeXF7ezl— Avry Holmes (@holmes_avry) January 15, 2020
Clemson, NEW OWNERS OF TOBACCO ROAD!!!— Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) January 15, 2020
Big win for Brownell and the squad. Blocked out the noise from the early season woes and got his troops to rally. Belief is a powerful thing. Kudos @Coach_Brownell— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 15, 2020
Clemson had lost 6 of 7 with lone win against Jacksonville. Then the Tigers go out and beat NC State, UNC and now Duke in consecutive games.
Coach K: “Clemson played a great game... We got knocked back. When you’re in conference, all these teams are hungry to win. You have to match that... We missed layups. In the 2nd half we started pressing and then missed FTs... Clemson was more deserving of winning.”— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 15, 2020
??"Great job fellas!" - @Coach_Brownell pic.twitter.com/wjnBbmxiol— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2020
? What a night for Coach Brownell!???
#ClemsonUnited had the best seats in the house to watch @ClemsonMBB take care of business tonight! Congrats on the win, gentlemen! ??????#ClemsonGrit x #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/bilS8YFkbr— Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) January 15, 2020
THANK YOU for a GREAT ENVIRONMENT tonight, #ClemsonFamily???? pic.twitter.com/xHFEYZX80d— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2020
Mood - @ClemsonPrez! pic.twitter.com/zBoaHwhPPe— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2020
Totally legal court storm @ClemsonMBB Well executed, quick developing. .— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) January 15, 2020
I guess @ClemsonMBB is now officially a basketball school. pic.twitter.com/JSpbeoHNn9— Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) January 15, 2020
Big win @ClemsonMBB !!— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 15, 2020
Incredible win by @Coach_Brownell and @ClemsonMBB, LIGHT UP THAT DUKIE VICTORY CIGAR!!!!— Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) January 15, 2020