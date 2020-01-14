Twitter reacts to Clemson knocking off No. 3 Duke

Clemson woke up on Saturday morning at 7-7 overall.



It has since won at North Carolina for the first time EVER and upset Duke.



Anarchy?



Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 15, 2020

Ok Clemson fans....1st time Clemson has beaten Duke & North Carolina on hardwood at any point in same season since 1995-96. First time defeated Duke & UNC in consecutive games since Feb 24-28, 1990. First time beat NC State, Duke, UNC in consecutive games since Feb 14-18, 1967. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 15, 2020

Tears galore yesterday in college football for Clemson fans / tonight they r jumping with joy as @ClemsonMBB has UPSET Duke 79-72 ! The celebrations have begun . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 15, 2020

My view of another historic hoops win...followed by getting trampled by the students. pic.twitter.com/GhSlf9hPPl — Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) January 15, 2020

Someone earlier asked about beating UNC and Duke back to back. It's not a common schedule anymore, in fact the last time Clemson faced both in consecutive regular season games was 2003-04, OP's first year. Last time overall was 2008 ACC Tourney in Charlotte. — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) January 15, 2020

I met some new Clemson friends on my flight from Charlotte late this afternoon. Told you @ClemsonMBB might get it done tonight. #HoopsDoubleUp — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) January 15, 2020

Broke the streak at UNC and now a win at home vs Duke! Congratulations to @Coach_Brownell, our coaches and staff and our @ClemsonMBB student-athletes!



GO TIGERS!!! #ClemsonGRIT pic.twitter.com/zeaXeAt9vD — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) January 15, 2020

Congrats @ClemsonMBB on that Big Win Over #3 Duke!! Let’s keep it going! #ClemsonFamily #ClemsonGrit — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) January 15, 2020

Clemson, NEW OWNERS OF TOBACCO ROAD!!! — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) January 15, 2020

Big win for Brownell and the squad. Blocked out the noise from the early season woes and got his troops to rally. Belief is a powerful thing. Kudos @Coach_Brownell — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 15, 2020

Clemson had lost 6 of 7 with lone win against Jacksonville. Then the Tigers go out and beat NC State, UNC and now Duke in consecutive games.



Welcome to college hoops in 2020. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 15, 2020

Coach K: “Clemson played a great game... We got knocked back. When you’re in conference, all these teams are hungry to win. You have to match that... We missed layups. In the 2nd half we started pressing and then missed FTs... Clemson was more deserving of winning.” — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 15, 2020

? What a night for Coach Brownell!???

???

?? Winningest coach in CU history???

?? Highest ranked win during the Brownell? era??

?? Three straight ACC wins? in the last 10 days?

???#ClemsonGRIT?? pic.twitter.com/6fHlgBcIja — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2020

#ClemsonUnited had the best seats in the house to watch @ClemsonMBB take care of business tonight! Congrats on the win, gentlemen! ??????#ClemsonGrit x #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/bilS8YFkbr — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) January 15, 2020

THANK YOU for a GREAT ENVIRONMENT tonight, #ClemsonFamily???? pic.twitter.com/xHFEYZX80d — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) January 15, 2020

Totally legal court storm @ClemsonMBB Well executed, quick developing. . — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) January 15, 2020

I guess @ClemsonMBB is now officially a basketball school. pic.twitter.com/JSpbeoHNn9 — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) January 15, 2020