Trevor Lawrence posts heartfelt message about the season
by - Senior Writer - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:45 PM
Lawrence runs for a touchdown against LSU
Lawrence runs for a touchdown against LSU

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence just completed his second season at the helm of the Tigers, and Wednesday evening he took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about the season, the seniors, and a quick look ahead to next year.

Lawrence is already listed as a Heisman favorite for 2020 and looks to lead Clemson back to the College Football Playoff for a sixth consecutive season.

Clemson lost 42-25 Monday night in New Orleans, but the Tigers will likely be ranked number one in several polls heading into next season.

