Trevor Lawrence posts heartfelt message about the season
Clemson quarterback
Trevor Lawrence just completed his second season at the helm of the Tigers, and Wednesday evening he took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about the season, the seniors, and a quick look ahead to next year.
Lawrence is already listed as a Heisman favorite for 2020 and looks to lead Clemson back to the College Football Playoff for a sixth consecutive season. Clemson lost 42-25 Monday night in New Orleans, but the Tigers will likely be ranked number one in several polls heading into next season. It’s hard to find the words to sum up this year, but I’ll keep it short. I’m thankful for everyone and everything that has happened this season. It’s been challenging, unique, and a whole lotta fun. I’m so appreciative to this senior class and the 2 years I got to spend with them. I’m grateful to get to call my teammates family, because they really are. Adversity teaches and shows you who you really are. I thank God for teaching me more now than ever before. I’m also learning that life is mostly about how you respond, not what happens. So here’s to a heck of a year and lots of great memories. Clemson family, we love you. We will be back ??
