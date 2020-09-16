Trevor Lawrence named national QB of the week

Press Release by

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 16, 2020) — Clemson junior Trevor Lawrence has been selected as the Davey O’Brien Award’s National Quarterback of the Week for Week 2 of the 2020 college football season, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has announced.

In the top-ranked Tigers’ season opener, Lawrence threw for 351 yards and a touchdown and added a pair of rushing scores in a 37-13 victory over Wake Forest. The 2019 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist and 2020 watch list member completed 22 of 28 pass attempts before departing Saturday’s game with Clemson holding a 37-3 third-quarter lead.

In the contest, Lawrence established school records for passing yards (351) and total offense (327) in a season opener. It also marked the first time since 2012 that a Clemson player had at least 350 passing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns in a game. For his efforts, Lawrence was also named the ACC Quarterback of the Week.

The other players up for the honor after being on the week’s Great 8 list were: Louisville junior Micale Cunningham, senior Sam Ehlinger of Texas, UTSA junior Frank Harris, senior Levi Lewis of Louisiana, Coastal Carolina freshman Grayson McCall, freshman Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma and Georgia Tech freshman Jeff Sims.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.