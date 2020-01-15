|
Trevor Lawrence listed as favorite in 2020 Heisman odds
|Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:38 PM- -
The College Football season just ended, and Vegas has already released a ton of bets for the upcoming 2020 season.
2020 Heisman favorites
Trevor Lawrence, Clem 7/2
Justin Fields, OSU 4/1
Kedon Slovis, USC 9/1
Chuba Hubbard, OSU 10/1
Mac Jones, Bama 10/1
Sam Ehlinger, UT 10/1
Spencer Rattler, OU 10/1
Tanner Morgan, Minn 10/1
Derek Stingly Jr, LSU 16/1
Kyle Trask, UF 16/1
Kenneth Gainwell, Mem 16/1
2020 Title odds
Clemson +250
Ohio State +255
Alabama +700
Georgia +750
LSU +800
Notre Dame +2000
Florida +2500
Oklahoma/Texas/USC +3300
Texas A&M/Wisconsin +4000
Iowa/Michigan/Penn St +5000
Auburn/Nebraska/Oklahoma St +6000