Trevor Lawrence listed as favorite in 2020 Heisman odds
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:38 PM
The College Football season just ended, and Vegas has already released a ton of bets for the upcoming 2020 season.

One of the more prominent and interesting wagers is who they view as the top Heisman candidates for the upcoming season.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is currently the favorite for the prestigious award at 7-2 odds while Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields is not far off at 4-1.

Lawrence completed 268-of-407 passes for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns and only eight interceptions this past season.

Clemson was also mentioned as the favorites to win the 2020 title, according to oddsmakers this week.

2020 Heisman favorites

Trevor Lawrence, Clem 7/2

Justin Fields, OSU 4/1

Kedon Slovis, USC 9/1

Chuba Hubbard, OSU 10/1

Mac Jones, Bama 10/1

Sam Ehlinger, UT 10/1

Spencer Rattler, OU 10/1

Tanner Morgan, Minn 10/1

Derek Stingly Jr, LSU 16/1

Kyle Trask, UF 16/1

Kenneth Gainwell, Mem 16/1

2020 Title odds

Clemson +250

Ohio State +255

Alabama +700

Georgia +750

LSU +800

Notre Dame +2000

Florida +2500

Oklahoma/Texas/USC +3300

Texas A&M/Wisconsin +4000

Iowa/Michigan/Penn St +5000

Auburn/Nebraska/Oklahoma St +6000

