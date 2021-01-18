Trevor Lawrence is Clemson's rep on PFF top players from 2020 season
Lawrence was Clemson's lone rep after having five in the top-100 last year. (ACC photo)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made Pro Football Focus' top-101 players list from the 2020 season.

Lawrence ranked 22nd overall, and the eighth-best QB, according to PFF's metrics.

"Lawrence became the only quarterback of the PFF College era to record a single-season grade north of 90.0 as a true freshman, sophomore and junior after posting a 91.2 mark this season," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "We saw that cannon of an arm on numerous occasions this season, and the bouts of inaccuracy that hindered him in the past were nowhere to be found. Lawrence was third in the country this season in percentage of accurate passes thrown beyond 10 yards downfield (56.4%).

"Again, this list has nothing to do with pro potential. Lawrence may be No. 22 here based solely on his performance this past season, but he is easily locked into the top spot on our 2021 big board."

That idea is proved out in PFF's latest mock draft, which was Lawrence going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clemson tied for the most representatives in PFF's top player grades last year with five, while Lawrence was the lone rep for the 2020 campaign. Alabama led the way this season with the top-two graded players, four in the top-11, five in the top-19 and seven total on the list. Notre Dame paced the ACC in its one-year bid with four in the top-101.

