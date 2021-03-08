Travis Etienne on NFL team that picks him: "They're going to get their money's worth"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson running back Travis Etienne was a generational type player while in Tiger Town. Obviously, 'ETN' will be remembered as one of the ACC all-timers as he is currently the conference's career record holder with 4,952 rushing yards and 78 total touchdowns, including 70 rushing scores. However, despite all those video game stats, Etienne isn't even a first-round lock as NFL teams have devalued running backs more and more in recent drafts. The star running back was interviewed by the Sun-Sentinel recently about the special qualities that he will bring to the next level. “They’re going to get their money’s worth," Etienne said honestly. "They’re going to get everything they need. A guy that can be out there each and every down, with the ability to play special teams. “I feel like I’m unique. I feel like I’m RB1 because of the things I bring to the table. If a team is looking at me, they’ll get the whole package.”

Etienne rushed for 914 yards (5.4 ypc) with 14 rushing touchdowns last season.

“When you break numbers down, I was very productive still. It was kind of a weird year, but I still had a great year. I’m still very grateful, and we still won a lot of games,” Etienne added.

Etienne is just a playmaker that makes explosive plays with his elite burst.

“I feel like when you look into that, that’s what makes me unique: my ability to do more with less. Not really demanding the ball each and every play. Just changing the game whenever I touch the ball.”