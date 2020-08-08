Tigers take to Twitter on fate of season: "We want to play"
by - Saturday, August 8, 2020 8:01 PM
Lawrence wants to play in 2020. (Photo courtesy Clemson athletics)
Lawrence wants to play in 2020. (Photo courtesy Clemson athletics)

The start of Clemson fall camp typically means football players using social media to sign off until the end of the season. The year 2020 hasn't been typical in any fashion really and Clemson's Tigers used Twitter Saturday to campaign for having a season at all.

The most prominent voice in college football might just be projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and he made his stance clear.

"I don’t know about y’all, but we want to play," Lawrence said, who also retweeted an opinion on how Power 5 players may not be any safer in the COVID-19 pandemic being sent home.

Lawrence wasn't alone in a social media campaign to keep the season on:

Their voices chime in as a number of writers in national media cast a gloomy picture for the future of the 2020 season after the Mid-American Conference's season postponement Saturday to spring.

Clemson is still slated to return to practice on Monday in preparation for the 2020 season and a start on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence talks decision to not opt out of season
Trevor Lawrence talks decision to not opt out of season
Clemson football non-conference options in doubt
Clemson football non-conference options in doubt
PHOTOS: Clemson Fall Camp II
PHOTOS: Clemson Fall Camp II
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week