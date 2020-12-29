Tigers earn two more All-America nods

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne earned two more first-team All-America honors this week. Etienne was tabbed as an athlete for the Sporting News first team on Tuesday. "Etienne's role in Clemson's offense evolved in 2020. He rushed for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, giving him a 7.3 yards-per-carry average for his career," SN's Bill Bender writes. "The Tigers also used Etienne more on the perimeter, however, and he rewarded that with 44 catches for 524 yards and two touchdowns. He added 24.7 yards per kick return, too. Etienne has 6,011 yards from scrimmage for his career." CBS Sports also put Etienne as first-team in their all-purpose spot, along with Trevor Lawrence as third-team QB.

Etienne was also on the Associated Press first-team All-America this week, where Lawrence was also third team.