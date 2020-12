Two Tigers earn AP All-America honors

Travis Etienne picked up first-team honors as an all-purpose player.

He played in all 11 games, touching the ball an average of 18 times per game rushing, receiving and returning punts and kicks and averaging 145.3 all-purpose yards per game, scoring 15 touchdowns rushing and receiving.

ACC player of the year Trevor Lawrence added a third-team All-America honor.

Lawrence, a Heisman finalist, has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games. He leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692).

FIRST TEAM