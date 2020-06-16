Tiger Town Tavern closes because of coronavirus

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The popular restaurant and bar Tiger Town Tavern announced on Tuesday that they will close until further notice because of the coronavirus. "The health and safety of our employees, our customers and our community is our highest priority," the restaurant posted on social media. "Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in our state and an employee of TTT testing positive this morning, we are closing our doors until further notice. Stay safe everyone." The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Tuesday that South Carolina had 595 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths.