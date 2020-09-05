Three former Tigers land on NFL reserve lists
by - Saturday, September 5, 2020 6:32 PM
Austin Bryant starts the season on the reserve list.
Austin Bryant starts the season on the reserve list.

NFL teams narrowed down their rosters to 53 active players on Saturday ahead of next week's season start. That moved some former Tigers around.

In Detroit, Austin Bryant was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list due to injury after occupying a spot there during training camp as well. Jayron Kearse was also put on a reserve list due to being suspended for three games by the league.

That's the same kind of list Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is on after receiving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Three former Tigers were among confirmed cuts over the last couple days with Deon Cain (Pittsburgh), Mark Fields (Minnesota) and Albert Huggins (Detroit).

Mitch Hyatt was moved to the Dallas Cowboys injured reserve earlier this week.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson-Wake Forest picked for ESPN’s College GameDay
Clemson-Wake Forest picked for ESPN’s College GameDay
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson's massive contract extension
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson's massive contract extension
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 testing
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 testing
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week