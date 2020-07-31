Former Clemson DB suspended three games by NFL

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse has been suspended three games by the NFL for violation of its substance abuse policy.

Kearse signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Detriot Lions back in March after spending his first four years with the Minnesota Vikings.

Last October, he was charged with a DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit.

The NFL didn't announce if the suspension was related to the arrest.

"We were aware of the situation in free agency, obviously vetted the situation. We talked with Jayron and felt comfortable with him, and the situation," Lions coach Matt Patricia said to the media. "We have gotten to know him a lot more since free agency and just felt comfortable with all of it. We knew it was something that was coming. It's a league matter, and I'll leave it at that. But it is something we were aware of during free agency."

He will be eligible to return to action on Sept. 28 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Minnesota Vikings.

During his four-year NFL career playing in 62 games, including five starts, he has registered 79 tackles, 0.5 sack, a fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

Head down and work! — JK (@Jayronkearse8) July 31, 2020