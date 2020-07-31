Former Clemson DB suspended three games by NFL
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, July 31, 2020 9:01 PM
Kearse will be eligible against the Cardinals (Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports)
Kearse will be eligible against the Cardinals (Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports)

Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse has been suspended three games by the NFL for violation of its substance abuse policy.

Kearse signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with the Detriot Lions back in March after spending his first four years with the Minnesota Vikings.

Last October, he was charged with a DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit.

The NFL didn't announce if the suspension was related to the arrest.

"We were aware of the situation in free agency, obviously vetted the situation. We talked with Jayron and felt comfortable with him, and the situation," Lions coach Matt Patricia said to the media. "We have gotten to know him a lot more since free agency and just felt comfortable with all of it. We knew it was something that was coming. It's a league matter, and I'll leave it at that. But it is something we were aware of during free agency."

He will be eligible to return to action on Sept. 28 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2019, he had 19 tackles, an interception, and six pass deflections with the Minnesota Vikings.

During his four-year NFL career playing in 62 games, including five starts, he has registered 79 tackles, 0.5 sack, a fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

The south Florida native posted seven interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 164 stops (11.5 for loss/3 sacks) over three seasons as a Tiger.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB suspended three games by NFL
Former Clemson DB suspended three games by NFL
Clemson announces COVID-19 test results from employees
Clemson announces COVID-19 test results from employees
ACC sidelines bands for 2020 college football season
ACC sidelines bands for 2020 college football season
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week