Three Tigers pick up AFCA second-team All-America honors

TigerNet Staff by

Three Clemson Tigers were named to the second-team for the American Football Coaches Association All-America team. On offense, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne earned the designations on a top-10-rated Clemson offense, where Lawrence picked up ACC player of the year and was named a Heisman finalist and Etienne was named a finalist for Bednarik and Walker awards. Etienne (2018-20) joins former Tiger Christian Wilkins, Houston’s Ed Oliver and Georgia’s Herschel Walker as the only three-time AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-Americans in the 76-year history of the organization. On the defensive side, Nolan Turner was also named to the second team.

Turner leads the Tigers with three interceptions and ranks second in tackles (61), six for loss, with three pass breakups.