Three Tigers participating in 'fully virtual' NFL draft
by - Correspondent - Thursday, April 9, 2020 8:23 PM
(Photo: Brian Spurlock / USATODAY)
(Photo: Brian Spurlock / USATODAY)

Three Clemson products have signed on to participate virtually in the upcoming NFL draft.

The league announced the news Thursday evening, saying that Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell and Tee Higgins will play a role in the broadcasts that start April 23 (and continue with rounds 2-3 on April 24; rounds 4-7 on April 25). The league had to vacate its plans to have a typical draft ceremony in Las Vegas due to precautions over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Simmons is a unanimous first-round projection with the No. 4 spot and the New York Giants a popular pick.

Terrell and Higgins have each had first-round projections during the lead-up to the NFL draft.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Three Tigers participating in 'fully virtual' NFL draft
Three Tigers participating in 'fully virtual' NFL draft
Former Clemson DB returning to Super Bowl champs
Former Clemson DB returning to Super Bowl champs
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks future of 2020 season on ESPN's First Take
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks future of 2020 season on ESPN's First Take
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week