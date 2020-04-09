Three Tigers participating in 'fully virtual' NFL draft

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Three Clemson products have signed on to participate virtually in the upcoming NFL draft. The league announced the news Thursday evening, saying that Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell and Tee Higgins will play a role in the broadcasts that start April 23 (and continue with rounds 2-3 on April 24; rounds 4-7 on April 25). The league had to vacate its plans to have a typical draft ceremony in Las Vegas due to precautions over the COVID-19 outbreak. Simmons is a unanimous first-round projection with the No. 4 spot and the New York Giants a popular pick.

Terrell and Higgins have each had first-round projections during the lead-up to the NFL draft.