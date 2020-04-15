Three Tigers listed in Mel Kiper's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another day and another NFL mock draft. NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his 2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0 on Tuesday as three Clemson players were ranked in the first round. Butkus winning linebacker Isaiah Simmons was projected to go No. 4 overall to the New York Giants. "The Giants should take an offensive tackle with one of their first two picks, but I wouldn't pass on Simmons, who has rare athleticism and versatility," Kiper said. "Stick him at outside linebacker and let him chase down ball carriers, rush the passer and cover tight ends. Simmons never has to leave the field. New coach Joe Judge will love him." Simmons had 104 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and three interceptions last season. Cornerback A.J. Terrell was projected to go No. 24 overall (not listed in 1st round in previous draft board) to the New Orleans Saints. "I wrote last week that there is a big drop-off after the top two corners in this class, at least on my board," Kiper said. "I have first-round grades on only two corners. That doesn't mean, however, that teams see it the same way, and Terrell has been getting some first-round buzz. New Orleans desperately has to upgrade with young talent at the cornerback position. Terrell is physically gifted -- he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1 -- though he had an inconsistent 2019 season." In 2019, Terrell had 39 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Receiver Tee Higgins was predicted to go No. 30 (down 11 spots) to the Green Bay Packers.

"If the Packers want to get over the hump in the final stage of Aaron Rodgers' career, they're going to have to give him better targets outside of Davante Adams," Kiper said. "Adding Devin Funchess isn't going to cut it. At 6-foot-3, Higgins is a big target who gobbled up touchdowns in college (his 27 tied for most in school history with Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins). He could take some of Jimmy Graham's red zone targets."

In 2019, Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards (19.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.