Three Tigers listed among best available on final NFL draft day
|Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:10 AM- -
Four Clemson Tigers have heard their name called in the 2020 NFL draft so far and many more are hopeful when the event resumes at noon Saturday on ESPN and NFL Network.
NBC Sports and SB Nation both regard defensive back K'Von Wallace as one of the top-20 prospects available. Pro Football Focus said Wallace is one of the best late-round options for safety. "(Alabama's Xavier) McKinney is that top safety on a lot of boards because he’s already shown that ability at a high level. Wallace has a similar skill set but just didn’t get to see as diverse a role in Clemson’s defense," PFF's Michael Renner analyzed. "He earned tackling grades over 80.0 in each of the last three seasons as a starter, and he recorded a coverage grade of 89.7 this past year in the slot for Clemson." Each of those sites also regard offensive guard John Simpson strongly in the mix for selection on Saturday.
CBS Sports has utility Clemson lineman Sean Pollard among its 25-best left for the NFL teams.
Other pro hopefuls include Tremayne Anchrum, Diondre Overton, Gage Cervenka, Denzel Johnson and Chad Smith.
Clemson's picks so far have been Isaiah Simmons (8th; Arizona Cardinals), AJ Terrell (16th; Atlanta Falcons), Tee Higgins (33rd; Cincinnati Bengals) and Tanner Muse (100th; Las Vegas Raiders).
Top available defensive players on PFF's board after RD 3:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020
26. Curtis Weaver, Boise State ED
49. Bryce Hall, Virginia CB
53. Geno Stone, Iowa S
56. Troy Dye Jr, Notre Dame LB
60. K'Von Wallace, Clemson S pic.twitter.com/QPzXEWivK7
My Day 3 BPA:— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 25, 2020
IOL John Simpson
QB Jacob Eason
CB Bryce Hall
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
CB Stanford Samuels
QB Jake Fromm
EDGE Bradlee Anae
EDGE Alton Robinson
TE Harrison Bryant
OT Ben Bartch
TE Albert Okwuegbunam