Three Clemson coaches recognized as top assistants

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

FootballScoop recognized three Clemson assistants this week as the best at their position in college football. Jeff Scott, who will join USF as head coach full-time after the national championship, and defensive back coaches Mike Reed and Mickey Conn received the honor. Scott was a Broyles Award semifinalist as a co-coordinator helping lead the nation's No. 3 total offense and No. 4 scoring offense. Conn and Reed coached a group that anchored Clemson's top-rated passing defense and pass efficiency defense, also pacing the nation in yards per attempt (5.5) and TD passes allowed (9).

Reed also earned the FootballScoop honor in 2015.