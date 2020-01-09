|
Three Clemson coaches recognized as top assistants
|Thursday, January 9, 2020 11:12 AM- -
FootballScoop recognized three Clemson assistants this week as the best at their position in college football.
Jeff Scott, who will join USF as head coach full-time after the national championship, and defensive back coaches Mike Reed and Mickey Conn received the honor. Scott was a Broyles Award semifinalist as a co-coordinator helping lead the nation's No. 3 total offense and No. 4 scoring offense. Conn and Reed coached a group that anchored Clemson's top-rated passing defense and pass efficiency defense, also pacing the nation in yards per attempt (5.5) and TD passes allowed (9).
Reed also earned the FootballScoop honor in 2015.
