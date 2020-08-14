The Citadel's president says their game with Clemson is on

The Citadel wants Clemson, or at least they'd like to play the previously-scheduled game still.

Clemson had an open spot for a non-conference game built into its revised ACC slate for Sept. 19, with Tigers coach Dabo Swinney saying that one of previously-scheduled foe Akron or The Citadel would be the opponent. Both teams' leagues have since postponed action to the spring but the Southern Conference is allowing teams like the Bulldogs to schedule non-conference games this fall.

The sides had agreed to a $450,000 payout to the FCS team in a contract. The Citadel's president, Gen. Glenn Walters, said the game was on in a live stream Thursday.

“I’ve committed to all our athletes that they will have competition in the fall when we can safely do it,” Walters said on a Facebook live session for parents. "...(testing) will be a key component in being able to do that successfully in a safe manner...

“...If one of our athletes doesn’t want to play, it’s not going to change any of their status and they're not going to have to play. But right now, it appears they all want to compete. What we are going to do with regards to football, we know we have one game that’s still on the schedule, and that’s Clemson ... We’re going to have athletics and competition, and we’ll balance that with whatever the conference comes up with for next year.”

Bulldogs athletic director Mike Capaccio confirmed their desire to play the game in an interview Friday.

Clemson is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.