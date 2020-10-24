Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his postgame press conference after his team's 47-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday.

Swinney answered various questions including the status of starting cornerback Derion Kendrick who he said actually was injured at practice.

"He was battling injury and wasn't able to practice all week," Swinney said. "Just sore. He had a little collision on his knee but he should be fine."

For the season, Kendrick has five tackles and an interception.

Swinney also said that James Skalski missed the game because of a groin injury.

"Skalski, his groin is a little sore, so we held him, too," he said. "DK was a little closer so he dressed. We were going to hold him if we could. Same thing with Jordan Williams. We had a few guys in that category today. But Skalski was not able to go at all this week so we didn't even dress him."

Skalski has 20 tackles and 0.5 sacks this season.

In more Clemson injury news, Swinney said that defensive tackle Tyler Davis rolled his ankle at practice.

"He got rolled up on Wednesday this week at practice and he wasn't able to go," he said. "Hopefully, he will be back sooner rather than later. Any time you don't have a great player, you miss them. But you don't sit around and cry about it. The next guy has to be ready to go play."