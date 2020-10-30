Swinney to ESPN: Tigers not concerned about a COVID-19 outbreak, ND game timeline

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Holly Rowe is in town as a sideline reporter for the Clemson-Boston College game (noon, ABC) and she provided the latest on No. 1 Tigers and Trevor Lawrence after Lawrence's COVID-19 positive test this week.

Rowe said on the Paul Finebaum Show that she interviewed Lawrence over Zoom on Wednesday and didn't see him exhibiting symptoms and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told her that he found out about the positive test around "lunch time" on Thursday. Rowe says that Swinney told her they were not concerned about further positive tests despite Lawrence practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rowe says Swinney told her they traced the source to being outside the football building.

Rowe said he wouldn't go into just how the timeline will work for Lawrence potentially coming back for the game at No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday (7:30 p.m./NBC), but Swinney did offer an interesting comparison for how Lawrence might play without practicing.

Lawrence is in a 10-day mandatory isolation period from the ACC after the positive test, and on if Lawrence could play without practicing next week, Swinney compared the situation to former running back and current Tigers student coach CJ Spiller playing with a toe injury as a senior, after not practicing some weeks.

"It all depends on who that guy is," Rowe noted that Swinney said. "Is it a freshman wide receiver who doesn't know what he's doing out there all the time or is it Trevor Lawrence?"

In preparing for a circumstance like this, Rowe said that Swinney told her that Saturday starter DJ Uiagalelei has had as many practice reps as Lawrence during a typical game week.