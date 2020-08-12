Swinney talks about his TE depth: "It's definitely one of our best positions"
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, August 12, 2020 8:00 PM
Galloway has a chance to be a big playmaker in 2020
Galloway has a chance to be a big playmaker in 2020

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the local media following Wednesday's humid practice at Jervey Meadows.

Swinney was asked about his tight end group and he didn't hold back his excitement.

"Oh, man, we’re in another hemisphere when it comes to where we are at tight end, and it’s just I mean, it’s incredible," he said. "It’s definitely one the best positions on our team. Of course, J.C. (Chalk) is back and got a lot of experience last year. But Branden Galloway has got some great football ahead of him and really going to be a problem for a lot of people. He just continues to develop and work."

Galloway had two catches for 60 yards last season.

Swinney thinks that four other tight ends besides Galloway and Chalk can make a true impact with his team.

"And then Davis Allen is one of the most improved players in one year’s time that we’ve had come through here," he said. "Unbelievable progress from where he started to where he is. He came in here last summer. So in one year’s time he has made some huge, huge strides, very talented. Looks like one big old Pittsburgh Steelers type guys, but he’s got a bright future.

"And Jaelyn Lay, he’s still a guy that’s going to progress. But he’s one of those guys. I’m telling you, he’ll just stay the course and just keep going. You’re going to look up here and he’ll be one of those fourth and fifth year guys that everybody going, where did he come from? He really has a high high ceiling. It hasn’t come as easy for him, but he’s made a ton of progress, super proud of Jalen.

"And then Sage (Ennis) has battled some mono. So he’s been out, but kind of working his way back, hopefully here pretty soon and another big time tight end that I think we hit on that obviously just hasn’t been able to go just yet. And obviously, Luke Price, you know, he’s a scrappy guy, got some good experience, came through for us a bunch last year. Definitely brings something to the table too."

Clemson appears to be six-deep at the tight end group and that has to be great news for fans that love when the offense showcases the tight end occasionally.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
President Trump spoke with Trevor Lawrence about CFB this fall
President Trump spoke with Trevor Lawrence about CFB this fall
Former Clemson QB reportedly will get workout with Cardinals
Former Clemson QB reportedly will get workout with Cardinals
WATCH: Brad Scott and wife hilariously pranked by dropped newborn joke
WATCH: Brad Scott and wife hilariously pranked by dropped newborn joke
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week