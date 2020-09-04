Swinney doesn't want to push Playoff back to accommodate Big Ten, Pac-12
by - Friday, September 4, 2020 11:42 AM
Swinney is ready to go forward with the teams scheduled to play in September.
Swinney is ready to go forward with the teams scheduled to play in September.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked Thursday at his post-practice press conference if the Playoff should be delayed a bit to accommodate potential late-fall or winter schedules from the Pac-12 or Big Ten.

Swinney says he's ready to move forward with the schedule as is.

"We are ready to roll. That would be something I would not be in favor for," Swinney said. "I am all in favor of them playing. I’d love for them to play. That would be great. I think testing is a great opportunity for everyone for sure. It would be kind of hard to start in November and then get in there."

Reports have been all over the place on when the Big Ten may resume, ranging from October to some time in the winter, while the Pac-12 announced Thursday a partnership with a testing organization to have daily and rapid COVID-19 testing soon.

"We wouldn’t want to push the season in February and all that stuff," Swinney maintained. "We are going to push forward. If something changes, it changes, but that is where we are right now."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson TE out for season
Clemson TE out for season
Former Clemson WR waived by Colts
Former Clemson WR waived by Colts
WATCH: Clemson football leaders 'Continuing the conversation'
WATCH: Clemson football leaders 'Continuing the conversation'
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week