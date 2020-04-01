Sports Illustrated confirms: Clemson is 'WRU'

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Sports Illustrated has put together a formula to determine the 'U' for each position at the FBS level. Many teams are putting a claim on 'Wide Receiver U' but SI says Clemson is the rightful winner in this case. Dabo Swinney's Tigers edge (54 points) edge out Ohio State (46) and LSU (40). The formula assesses points in descending order for NFL draft position, NFL games started and NFL awards. Clemson has 11 current NFL WR alums and DeAndre Hopkins has been a regular in the All-Pro teams.

Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Mike Williams have each earned NFL first-round selections as well with Tee Higgins hoping to join that club later this month.