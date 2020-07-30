BREAKING

Breaking: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
by - Thursday, July 30, 2020 4:20 PM
Breaking: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season

The longest continuous, non-conference football rivalry will not be played in 2020 after an SEC school presidents vote on Thursday.

Clemson and South Carolina will not meet in the 2020 season after the SEC voted to follow in the footsteps of the Big Ten and PAC-12 with a conference-only schedule. They are slated to kick off on Sept. 26 with a 10-game slate.

The Tigers and Gamecocks matched up on the field each season since 1909, which is the second-longest rivalry streak of any type (Minnesota-Wisconsin played in a 113th consecutive season last year).

"We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures."

The ACC voted on Wednesday to allow its members to play one non-conference game within its home state, but the SEC’s subsequent move means ACC-SEC rivalries such as the Palmetto Bowl, Louisville-Kentucky, Florida-Florida State and Georgia-Georgia Tech are off this campaign.

Clemson has won six consecutive games over South Carolina and a seventh-consecutive win would have tied for the longest streak in the series (1934-40).

Clemson’s one non-conference game is to be determined. The other scheduled non-conference home games this season previously were Akron and The Citadel.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released
New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released
4-star lineman commits to Clemson
4-star lineman commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 97) Author
spacer TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 TigerNet News
spacer W.T.Fart???
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer and I don't mean FART either!!!***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Flugelhorn?***
 Obed®
spacer Chuck Mangionesqe...***
 SOLOS®
spacer What the Finebaum?***
 jaday
spacer Re: and I don't mean FART either!!!***
 ZeeGantt®
spacer We know what you mean and the other word is more correct!***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer #######***
 ClemsonPoker489®
spacer Re: #######***
 Uncle Bill®
spacer Re: #######***
 djones73®
spacer Re: #######***
 djones73®
spacer What a strange world we live in today....
 TennesseeLadyTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 123me
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 jcaseyii
spacer if you're gonna start counting add louisville - Ky***
 henry®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 Tiger1616Dad
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 ARMY TIGER
spacer The sec - it just means more. . .
 Uncle Bill®
spacer What could possibly be the justification??!!***
 OrangeExpress®
spacer Fear.***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: What could possibly be the justification??!!***
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer My thoughts exactly.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Money...They don't want to pay the teams they canceled on***
 CM Shack
spacer Makes it easier for a preseason narrative to be fulfilled...***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: What could possibly be the justification??!!***
 ZeeGantt®
spacer I can see that too.
 SavageTiger3901
spacer If the $-EZ is scared, they should just man-up and say so.***
 BigCUFan®
spacer Another reason to hate the sec!!!!!! I don't know who is br
 MyfavOrange®
spacer can't the teams say we playing anyway? seems like this
 terrier2®
spacer Well, well..guess the Cluckers luckily got out of a 7-peat!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: Well, well..guess the Cluckers luckily got out of a 7-peat!
 ZeeGantt®
spacer This seems like a great idea! If the NCAA has no mandate on
 SavageTiger3901
spacer Honestly didn't think the SEC would chicken out...
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: Honestly didn't think the SEC would chicken out...
 carolinachef
spacer If they’re scared just say so
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 TigerRawr
spacer Scared, Evidently, of Clemson***
 Mighty Zep®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 CU_Kobe_24®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 RRTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 djones73®
spacer You may very well be onto something. If it were reversed, you really
 SavageTiger3901
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 GSCtiger
spacer Sure way to prevent 7 straight.***
 tpaw79
spacer Re: Sure way to prevent 7 straight.***
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Sure way to prevent 7 straight.***
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: Sure way to prevent 7 straight.***
 Dugatiger®
spacer this is very logical and will keep everyone safer
 franc1968®
spacer The only way the Coots could at least suspend the streak***
 T3Tiger®
spacer Wow. What a striking decision. I can't believe they are
 Swarley
spacer SEC players are less likely to spread COVID than non-conf?!?
 o2bnclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 RWILLIAMS®
spacer I'd be curious to know how the USuC President voted in this
 tabbyplague®
spacer I saw where Caslen was the only one that voted against the SEC plan
 Smack Daddy
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Good! It's time to move on from these
 smitty1959®
spacer Uh huh....
 tigertommy46
spacer LOL! They're skeered!***
 Spud®
spacer Definitely play in the Valley in 2021 against U of SC
 rons1®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 Lil Ole Tiger®
spacer They are doing this to duck out of paying the cupcakes
 CM Shack
spacer With an All Conference Schedule . . .
 Skeeta56®
spacer What are the legal ramifications?
 TheDPT
spacer Chickens living up to their name. So will they come to DV next year??***
 kbtiger®
spacer Chickens living up to their name. So will they come to DV next year??***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 TigerKAT84
spacer Chickens living up to their name. So will they come to DV next year??***
 kbtiger®
spacer It's politics ... it's BS ...
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: It's politics ... it's BS ...
 Tigerfan292
spacer Re: road trip to Baton Rouge and Nashville
 TigerKAT84
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 Tigerfan292
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 ThomasGreenClemson®
spacer Yeah, this is a great point. Let’s get our brilliant
 TigerDominance®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 bobcobb22
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 Connelly
spacer MARK IT AN L COOTS!!
 TigerDominance®
spacer Other than "unique circumstances", can anyone find a legitimate
 SavageTiger3901
spacer Re: Other than "unique circumstances", can anyone find a legitimate
 Tigerfan292
spacer Scar is only the 3rd best team in the state
 RickyC78
spacer Well, sc dodging Clemson will improve our strength
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 russsw3
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season***
 mjm
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season***
 mjm
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 jerseytiger1980
spacer Figure it out and play sc
 mjm
spacer Figure it out and play sc
 mjm
spacer Figure it out and play sc
 mjm
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 junk yard tiger
spacer Not surprised.why play when no chance to win I
 hphallman
spacer Look... we all know what's going on here. I knew this was gonna
 dark side of the moo®
spacer If you can't beat em, don't play em***
 T Nasty Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 Ragtag54®
spacer So we gonna go ahead & claim #7 in a row?***
 quadtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season
 rmpeden
Read all 97 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week