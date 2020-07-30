Breaking: SEC vote means no Clemson-South Carolina game this season

The longest continuous, non-conference football rivalry will not be played in 2020 after an SEC school presidents vote on Thursday.

Clemson and South Carolina will not meet in the 2020 season after the SEC voted to follow in the footsteps of the Big Ten and PAC-12 with a conference-only schedule. They are slated to kick off on Sept. 26 with a 10-game slate.

The Tigers and Gamecocks matched up on the field each season since 1909, which is the second-longest rivalry streak of any type (Minnesota-Wisconsin played in a 113th consecutive season last year).

"We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures."

The ACC voted on Wednesday to allow its members to play one non-conference game within its home state, but the SEC’s subsequent move means ACC-SEC rivalries such as the Palmetto Bowl, Louisville-Kentucky, Florida-Florida State and Georgia-Georgia Tech are off this campaign.

Clemson has won six consecutive games over South Carolina and a seventh-consecutive win would have tied for the longest streak in the series (1934-40).

Clemson’s one non-conference game is to be determined. The other scheduled non-conference home games this season previously were Akron and The Citadel.

The SEC going conference-only eliminates 10 remaining Power 5 matchups within the league, including four traditional rivalry games:https://t.co/XjpJx062ba pic.twitter.com/0WbbULqccD — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 30, 2020