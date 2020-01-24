Returning starter dismissed from Clemson baseball team
by - Correspondent - Friday, January 24, 2020 2:19 PM
Returning starter dismissed from Clemson baseball team

Clemson's returning 2019 leader in batting average has been dismissed from the team, Monte Lee announced Friday.

Outfielder Michael Green is no longer with the program after a violation of team rules.

Green, a junior, started 27 of his 28 games last season and hit .307 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Post your comments!
Read all 16 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week