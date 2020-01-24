Returning starter dismissed from Clemson baseball team

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson's returning 2019 leader in batting average has been dismissed from the team, Monte Lee announced Friday. Outfielder Michael Green is no longer with the program after a violation of team rules.

Green, a junior, started 27 of his 28 games last season and hit .307 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and 26 runs scored.