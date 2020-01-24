|
Returning starter dismissed from Clemson baseball team
|Friday, January 24, 2020 2:19 PM- -
Clemson's returning 2019 leader in batting average has been dismissed from the team,
Monte Lee announced Friday.
Outfielder Michael Green is no longer with the program after a violation of team rules.
Green, a junior, started 27 of his 28 games last season and hit .307 with three home runs, 14 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
