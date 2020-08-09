Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
by - Sunday, August 9, 2020 7:20 PM
Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season

Not even a full week after a number of Power 5 conferences unveiled their schedules, multiple reports have the season grinding to a halt this week.

Sports Illustrated reported Sunday evening per multiple sources that they expect the announcement of a postponement of fall sports until 2021. ESPN reported around the same time that the commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to "growing concern among college athletics officials that the upcoming football season and other fall sports can't be played because of the coronavirus pandemic."

The Big Ten is reportedly going to be the first to announce and the rest could follow.

The Mid-American Conference became the first in the FBS to postpone to the spring on Saturday.

"Nobody wanted to be the first to do it," a Power 5 coach told ESPN, "and now nobody will want to be the last."

Sports Illustrated had one source put a timeline on the events that could be ahead.

"In the next 72 hours college football is going to come to a complete stop,” one industry source told SI.

The ACC announced on Thursday that Clemson would start its season on Sept. 12 versus Wake Forest with week two being a non-conference game on Sept. 12. Two options for that game looked to be in doubt with Akron being from the Mid-American Conference and The Citadel having over 30 players not report for camp.

On social media this weekend, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has been an active voice for players wanting to play this season:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
Former Clemson RB cut by Jaguars
Former Clemson RB cut by Jaguars
Tigers take to Twitter on fate of season: "We want to play"
Tigers take to Twitter on fate of season: "We want to play"
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 32) Author
spacer TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 TigerNet News
spacer 😡😠😡***
 GSCtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 owensb01®
spacer I say no sports, then no sports scholarships.
 M2
spacer Re: I say no sports, then no sports scholarships.
 rhettfla
spacer Re: I say no sports, then no sports scholarships.
 M2
spacer Re: I say no sports, then no sports scholarships.
 carolinachef
spacer Re: I say no sports, then no sports scholarships.
 M2
spacer Re: I say no sports, then no sports scholarships.
 clemsonguy02
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Georgiatiger85
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Yardboy1
spacer country full of nutless wonders!***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 TonyTiger®
spacer Dan Wolken will be so happy
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Connelly
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 sumterpaw®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Judge Keller®
spacer So .... what new has happened that we didn’t know
 clover65®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 9 Lives
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 djones73®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Dickersonkirk
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Dickersonkirk
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 MoCity
spacer NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 TigerDominance®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 TigerJim21
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Boat Drinks®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Southeasterntiger
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Tardog
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 MoCity
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Boat Drinks®
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 Southeasterntiger
spacer Re: TNET: Reports: Power 5 conferences expected to postpone fall sports season
 BengalBilly
Read all 32 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week