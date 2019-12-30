Report: Trevor Lawrence has multi-million dollar insurance policy

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a $5 million insurance policy that protects him in the event that he is injured and unable to play in the NFL, according to a report from Stadium's Brett McMurphy. The NCAA provides total disability insurance but not loss of value insurance. Loss of value (LOV) coverage is insurance that protects a student-athlete’s future contract value from decreasing due to injury. Deshaun Watson had the same policy going into his junior campaign. The NCAA provides permanent total disability (PTD) coverage through the NCAA Exceptional Student-Athlete Disability Insurance (ESDI) Program which protects athletes who suffer an injury or illness that prevents them from ever competing as a professional athlete. The NCAA does not offer LOV insurance at this time because the coverage has not been shown to consistently benefit student-athletes who file a claim. Because of the complexity of LOV policy wording and the subjective nature of underwriting and accurately projecting draft positions, LOV claims are often times litigated and the market is consistently changing. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has $5 million insurance policy that covers permanent total disability if unable to play in NFL, sources told @Stadium. Lawrence expected to be among top picks in 2021 NFL Draft — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 30, 2019