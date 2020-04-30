Report: New NCAA rules worth over $1 million for stars like Trevor Lawrence in future

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Yahoo Sports put a dollar figure on just what the new NCAA rules being put in place next year could mean for stars like Trevor Lawrence. And it's a pretty big number. Lawrence likely won't be able to enjoy the new rules projected to start in the 2021-22 academic year, but a player of his caliber is estimated in the range of a million dollars and up. “I think you’re talking at minimum half million, closer to a million dollars,” Voltage Management athlete ambassador Zach Soskin told Yahoo Sports. “That’s conservative.” And much of that could come from social-media power alone, Blake Lawrence of Opendorse told Yahoo. Based off of Lawrence's extensive social-media presence (nearly 500K followers on Instagram), Lawrence estimated a half-million dollars in social media endorsements within a single season. From the story:

"Trevor Lawrence has nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and 81,000 Twitter followers. Blake Lawrence came up with the monetary answer by calculating the engagement rate on each feed. For an Instagram post, Trevor Lawrence could make $16,000. For a Twitter post, it would be about $1,100 per post. He estimated 12 interested local businesses and 50 total posts."

Outside of social media, athletes would be allowed to benefit from hosting skills camps, signing autographs and memorabilia, making public appearances and doing advertisements for businesses (as long as they do not use the school branding or name in them).

The NCAA would set up a board that weighs the fair-market value of the deals and athletes would have to disclose their personal ties to any business partner. Athetes could hire agents just for the purposes of these business deals.