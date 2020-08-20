BREAKING

Report: Former Clemson WR signing with Steelers
by - Thursday, August 20, 2020 3:11 PM
(USA TODAY Sports-Mark Konezny)
(USA TODAY Sports-Mark Konezny)

Former Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a NFL Network report.

He was in Pittsburgh for a tryout earlier this week.

McCloud was a sixth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He also played six games with the Carolina Panthers in between two stints with the Bills.

McCloud has five career catches for 36 yards and 294 return yards.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
Former Clemson DB apologizes for his suspension
Former Clemson DB apologizes for his suspension
NCAA to offer free year of eligibility to fall sports athletes
NCAA to offer free year of eligibility to fall sports athletes
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week