Report: Former Clemson WR signing with Steelers

Former Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a NFL Network report.

He was in Pittsburgh for a tryout earlier this week.

McCloud was a sixth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He also played six games with the Carolina Panthers in between two stints with the Bills.

McCloud has five career catches for 36 yards and 294 return yards.