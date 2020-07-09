Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation

College football's Power 5 conferences are making moves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten announced it will only play conference games this fall, and the ACC appears set to do the same, per a Stadium report. National college football writer Brett McMurphy said that "ACC football also expected to play conference-only games, sources told @Stadium. Last month, ACC commish John Swofford told @Stadium if Power 5 schools played conference-only schedules that ACC would assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed." The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirmed the ACC's idea but said it isn't finalized as of yet.

A model with Notre Dame factored into the ACC slate has been discussed this offseason already, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick confirmed in May.

“There is support for a conference-only, plus-one [non-conference game] schedule,” Swarbrick said of another proposal to Sports Illustrated in May. “If that's the model, we'd be fine, because we would be most people's plus-one. The ACC has been a great partner for us, and we've got six ACC games scheduled this year instead of the usual five. That's a pretty good building block.”

Longtime ACC writer David Teel says Swofford has already expressed support for Notre Dame being a part of the ACC football mix this year.

Teel talked to a member of the ACC COVID-19 advisory group from Wake Forest, Murphy Grant, recently and he said the topic of pandemic protocol is a deciding-factor in the cancellation of non-conference games.

"Grant confirmed what I’ve long suspected: The ACC advisory group is examining whether league teams should play non-conference opponents that don’t meet the ACC’s protocol," Teel wrote.

The move would obviously disrupt rivalries across the nation, including Clemson-South Carolina. The Battle for the Palmetto State has been played uninterrupted since 1909.

