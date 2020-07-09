Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
by - Thursday, July 9, 2020 4:23 PM
No Clemson-South Carolina game in 2020?
No Clemson-South Carolina game in 2020?

College football's Power 5 conferences are making moves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten announced it will only play conference games this fall, and the ACC appears set to do the same, per a Stadium report.

National college football writer Brett McMurphy said that "ACC football also expected to play conference-only games, sources told @Stadium. Last month, ACC commish John Swofford told @Stadium if Power 5 schools played conference-only schedules that ACC would assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed."

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirmed the ACC's idea but said it isn't finalized as of yet.

A model with Notre Dame factored into the ACC slate has been discussed this offseason already, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick confirmed in May.

“There is support for a conference-only, plus-one [non-conference game] schedule,” Swarbrick said of another proposal to Sports Illustrated in May. “If that's the model, we'd be fine, because we would be most people's plus-one. The ACC has been a great partner for us, and we've got six ACC games scheduled this year instead of the usual five. That's a pretty good building block.”

Longtime ACC writer David Teel says Swofford has already expressed support for Notre Dame being a part of the ACC football mix this year.

Teel talked to a member of the ACC COVID-19 advisory group from Wake Forest, Murphy Grant, recently and he said the topic of pandemic protocol is a deciding-factor in the cancellation of non-conference games.

"Grant confirmed what I’ve long suspected: The ACC advisory group is examining whether league teams should play non-conference opponents that don’t meet the ACC’s protocol," Teel wrote.

The move would obviously disrupt rivalries across the nation, including Clemson-South Carolina. The Battle for the Palmetto State has been played uninterrupted since 1909.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
Former Clemson commit includes Tigers in new top schools list
Former Clemson commit includes Tigers in new top schools list
Highly-rated pitcher commits to Clemson
Highly-rated pitcher commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 TigerNet News
spacer Pull the Irish's shillelagh out of your mouth Swofford!***
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: Pull the Irish's shillelagh out of your mouth Swofford!***
 donb
spacer Re: Pull the Irish's shillelagh out of your mouth Swofford!***
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 nctigs
spacer Why do you say that?***
 SavageTiger3901
spacer Re: We will know from Swoff what we do w ACC football
 74TIGER
spacer What about South Carolina?
 J-Nugget
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Exactly. The utter insanity of this grows and grows.
 SavageTiger3901
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 Tmatthk®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 ZeeGantt®
spacer This is ridiculous and people are stupid
 Brady
spacer Ok... I don't give a rip about Notre Dame but if Swofford
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 raymac
spacer Posted this in another thread but apprently there was a one
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 jhop
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 grrowl
spacer What about games scheduled for after November 4
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 Pharm8438
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 gat1ger
spacer Re: TNET: Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
 gat1ger
spacer If I had to guess, I would imagine it has to do with
 Tiggity®
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week