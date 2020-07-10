Report: ACC brings in $455 million in 2019 revenue, fourth-best in Power 5

TigerNet Staff by

Revenue in college sports will certainly be a hot topic in relation to decisions about playing this fall (or next spring). The ACC reported its 2019 fiscal year data to USA TODAY, which will be the last in cycles unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic coming up, and the conference said it paid out from $27.6 million to $34 million (Clemson's share) to member schools (as well as $6.8 million to partial member Notre Dame). That ranked fourth-most among Power 5 conferences, trailing the Big Ten ($781.5M), SEC ($720.6M) and PAC-12 ($530.4M) -- and ahead of the Big 12 ($439M). That particular data would have been in ahead of the ACC Network's August 2019 launch, which will come in the 2020 fiscal year that will also include the shortened spring seasons and the lack of an NCAA Tournament.

Clemson hauled in $31 million from the 2018 ACC revenue per ACC insider David Teel.

USA TODAY also reported that ACC commissioner John Swofford made $3.8 million in the 2019 fiscal year.

Just received #ACC's 2018-19 tax filing. Due to league's contract bowl (Orange) hosting CFP semi, revenue declined 2%, to $455.4M. Average distribution to full members $28.8M, topped by Clemson's $34M. Partial member Notre Dame $6.8M. — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) July 10, 2020