Paul Finebaum reacts to Clemson's win over Ohio State

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was dead wrong in his prediction that Ohio State would win against Clemson in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Finebaum congratulated the Tigers with the following message on his Twitter account.

“In the dawn’s early light, the Clemson victory is just as extraordinary and impressive at it was when the clock struck midnight," he posted on Twitter. "Congratulations to Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. What an amazing run. Can’t wait for Jan. 13.”

Finebaum had previously given the Tigers little chance against the Buckeyes.

“This team to me easily looks like the best team in the country. I say that before we’ve seen Alabama play a legitimate game and that’ll come next week vs. Texas A&M, but right now, Ohio State is the best team in the country.

“Anyone who says Clemson is a better team needs to get their eyes checked. This team would beat Clemson, and I don’t think it would be that close.”