Paul Finebaum believes COVID-19 could 'blow up college football forever'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

COVID-19 related deaths in the United States are estimated at least 138,000 victims, with positive cases surging drastically in many states.

College Football analyst Paul Finebaum believes that college football is in a dire situation trying to manage a season during this pandemic.

"They (conference commissioners) are waiting for the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) to tell them what to do," Finebaum said on Tuesday's appearance on ESPN's First Take.

"I hear a different version every day. It wasn't even three weeks ago that I heard an AD say, 'I think we're gonna have full stadiums.' I mean, that's the problem. The people in college athletics have been selling their fans a pile of manure here for about four months, and unfortunately, it's all coming back to haunt them. The next two weeks could be the most important two weeks in the history of college football because either way they go, the decision could be cataclysmic," he said.

Finebaum understands future decisions made could impact the beloved sport for years to come.

"If they decide not to play, they will lose hundreds of millions of dollars and many athletic departments will not exist and if they foolishly go ahead without having the facts and without having any sort of protocol in place, which right now I'm afraid they don't have one, they could blow up this sport forever."

Finebaum isn't sure college football has the leadership to figure things out.

"It is Sophie's choice. It's going to be watched very closely, and guys all the political conversation on either side is not going to make any difference. While everything else is going on, the NFL, the MLB, the NBA, the most devastating difficult decision lies in the hands of people that run college football. We just can't figure out who those people are right now."

"The people in college athletics have been selling their fans a pile of manure here for about four months, and unfortunately it's all coming back to haunt them."



—@finebaum pic.twitter.com/VbtidXdcwF — First Take (@FirstTake) July 14, 2020