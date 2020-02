Official NFL combine measurements, schedule for Clemson participants

Tee Higgins kicks things off on the field with his workout during the 4 p.m. session on NFL Network.

Check out the official measurements and schedule below:

Defender Isaiah Simmons

Height: 6-3 5/8

Weight: 238

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 33 3/8

Wingspan: 81 7/8

CB AJ Terrell

Height: 6-1 1/8

Weight: 195

Hand: 9

Arm: 31 2/8

Wingspan: 75 5/8

WR Tee Higgins

Height: 6-3 5/8

Weight: 216

Hand: 9 2/8

Arm: 34 1/8

Wingspan: 81

S K'Von Wallace

Height: 5-11

Weight: 206

Hand: 9 1/8

Arm: 31

Wingspan: 73 4/8

S Tanner Muse

Height: 6-2

Weight: 227

Hand: 9

Arm: 31 4/8

Wingspan: 76 2/8

OT Tremayne Anchrum

Height: 6-1 7/8

Weight: 314

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 33 5/8

Wingspan: 80 4/8

OG John Simpson

Height: 6-4 1/8

Weight: 321

Hand: 11 2/8

Arm: 34 1/8

Wingspan: 82 3/8

Combine workout schedule:

» Thursday, Feb 27: TE, QB, WO (Higgins) 4 p.m. NFL Network

» Friday, Feb 28: PK, ST, OL, RB (Anchrum, Simpson) 4 p.m. NFL Network