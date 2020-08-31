Notre Dame announces capacity limits for football attendance
by - Monday, August 31, 2020 12:28 PM
Clemson has won three in a row in the series, including their last trip to South Bend, Indiana back in 1979. (Photo: Matt Cashore / USATODAY)
Notre Dame unveiled a student-centered ticket plan for its football season on Monday.

They will have capacity limited to 20 percent or less for home football games with priority given to students and then the remaining tickets made available to university faculty and staff.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said last week that the ACC had adopted a policy allowing just 200 tickets to away teams for those players' friends and family. Clemson is set to play the temporary-ACC-football-member as previously-scheduled on Nov. 7.

Notre Dame, like Clemson, is using mobile ticketing, will require masks and social-distancing and tailgating is not permitted.

The Tigers have won three in a row in the series, including their last trip to South Bend, Indiana back in 1979 (a 16-10 win).

