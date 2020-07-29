New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released

The ACC announced a newly approved plan for football and more sports this fall on Wednesday.

The ACC Board of Directors announced that if public health guidance allows, all seven ACC sponsored fall sports will begin competition during the week of Sept. 7-12. The announcement follows several months of discussion and scenario planning among the league membership and Medical Advisory Group. Each decision is based on the best available medical guidelines and coincides with our universities’ academic missions.

Per the ACC release, the conference is going to a 10 conference game-model plus one non-conference matchup for football and adding Notre Dame this fall. Clemson will play Boston College, Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia at home and Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road. The non-conference game is to be announced but is presumably South Carolina.

"We appreciate the leadership of our ACC Board of Directors today on their direction forward," Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said in a statement. "This model gives the ACC the best chance to provide a safe environment for our coaches and student-athletes, while having a competitive season. There are still many more details to work out, and we must continue to be diligent in our testing and safety protocols."

Information specific to 2020 competition for both football and the league’s Olympic Sports is included below. The league’s leadership, and its medical advisory group, will continue to meet on a weekly basis to share information and discuss medical issues related to the ACC’s return to play. Should any future adjustments be necessary, the ACC Board of Directors will do so at the appropriate time.

ACC Football:

- The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12

- The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference)

- All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC

- The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates

- There will be one division

- Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game

- All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions

- The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage

- All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team

- The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future

ACC Fall Olympic Sports:

Fall Olympic Sports competition may begin on Thursday, Sept. 10

Team sports will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games: field hockey (6), women’s soccer (6), men’s soccer (6) and volleyball (10)

Schools will continue to schedule regular season cross country competitions at their discretion

Any additional games against conference opponents or non-conference opponents are at the respective school’s discretion and all opponents must meet the ACC’s medical standards

Any additional games against conference opponents that are beyond the conference-mandated schedules would not count in the ACC standings

The schedule for ACC Fall Championships

The cross country championships will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on October 30, and include all fifteen member schools

The field hockey championship will be held at Duke University on November 5, 6 and 8

The women’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 6 and 8, as previously announced

The men’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 13 and 15

Television selections via the ACC’s partnership with ESPN and ACC Network will be made in the future

ACC Winter and Spring Olympic Sports:

Competition in the sports of swimming and diving, indoor track and field and fencing will be postponed until at least September 10

Fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball has been canceled

Student-athletes in golf and tennis continue to be eligible to compete unattached

Teams in all sports may continue practice at their institution’s discretion

