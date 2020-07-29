BREAKING

New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released
by - Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:35 PM
New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released

The ACC announced a newly approved plan for football and more sports this fall on Wednesday.

The ACC Board of Directors announced that if public health guidance allows, all seven ACC sponsored fall sports will begin competition during the week of Sept. 7-12. The announcement follows several months of discussion and scenario planning among the league membership and Medical Advisory Group. Each decision is based on the best available medical guidelines and coincides with our universities’ academic missions.

Per the ACC release, the conference is going to a 10 conference game-model plus one non-conference matchup for football and adding Notre Dame this fall. Clemson will play Boston College, Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia at home and Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road. The non-conference game is to be announced but is presumably South Carolina.

"We appreciate the leadership of our ACC Board of Directors today on their direction forward," Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said in a statement. "This model gives the ACC the best chance to provide a safe environment for our coaches and student-athletes, while having a competitive season. There are still many more details to work out, and we must continue to be diligent in our testing and safety protocols."

Information specific to 2020 competition for both football and the league’s Olympic Sports is included below. The league’s leadership, and its medical advisory group, will continue to meet on a weekly basis to share information and discuss medical issues related to the ACC’s return to play. Should any future adjustments be necessary, the ACC Board of Directors will do so at the appropriate time.

ACC Football:

- The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12

- The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference)

- All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC

- The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates

- There will be one division

- Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game

- All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions

- The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage

- All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team

- The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future

ACC Fall Olympic Sports:

Fall Olympic Sports competition may begin on Thursday, Sept. 10

Team sports will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games: field hockey (6), women’s soccer (6), men’s soccer (6) and volleyball (10)

Schools will continue to schedule regular season cross country competitions at their discretion

Any additional games against conference opponents or non-conference opponents are at the respective school’s discretion and all opponents must meet the ACC’s medical standards

Any additional games against conference opponents that are beyond the conference-mandated schedules would not count in the ACC standings

The schedule for ACC Fall Championships

The cross country championships will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on October 30, and include all fifteen member schools

The field hockey championship will be held at Duke University on November 5, 6 and 8

The women’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 6 and 8, as previously announced

The men’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 13 and 15

Television selections via the ACC’s partnership with ESPN and ACC Network will be made in the future

ACC Winter and Spring Olympic Sports:

Competition in the sports of swimming and diving, indoor track and field and fencing will be postponed until at least September 10

Fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, rowing, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball and baseball has been canceled

Student-athletes in golf and tennis continue to be eligible to compete unattached

Teams in all sports may continue practice at their institution’s discretion


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star lineman commits to Clemson
4-star lineman commits to Clemson
New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released
New Clemson football, ACC fall schedule released
Elite DT commits to Clemson
Elite DT commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 78) Author
spacer TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 TigerNet News
spacer I like it! I especially like the one division and the 11
 Scott_Rhymer®
spacer So you like the NC State is the only team that doesn't play
 icutigris
spacer Re: So you like the NC State is the only team that doesn't play
 clemson2003®
spacer I hope they are so we can kick their ### this year***
 Neal in NC®
spacer You all need to let the president and athletic director know
 Clemson81to85
spacer What if everyone forfits to Clemson because they are "sick".
 Buffalo Creek Tiger
spacer Re: What if everyone forfits to Clemson because they are "sick".
 tigerband1®
spacer Only team ever to go undefeated averaging 2 pts/game
 Tiger95
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 smokepurpleliveorange69
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 jsebe10®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 74TIGER
spacer agreed. Swofford once agains proves that he
 ggordon
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 MyfavOrange®
spacer It's gonna be nice to ....
 IntlTiger12®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 CU_Kobe_24®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 clemsonbluejay
spacer ND sharing their NBC money;
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 tigerphils
spacer So...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: So...
 Scott_Rhymer®
spacer Somewhere, Dave Doren
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: Somewhere, Dave Doren
 kpttiger
spacer Re: Somewhere, Dave Doren
 kpttiger
spacer I like it, but it is interesting
 dsgriff®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 tigerphils
spacer Not sure why Notre Dame is the Golden Child
 Mike28712
spacer Re: Not sure why Notre Dame is the Golden Child
 74TIGER
spacer Re-read the article.
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: Re-read the article.
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Re-read the article.
 tigerband1®
spacer Re: Re-read the article.
 GatorBowl
spacer Don't care about that as much as them not being
 clawpaw®
spacer Re: Not sure why Notre Dame is the Golden Child
 lhaselden
spacer Re: Not sure why Notre Dame is the Golden Child
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: Not sure why Notre Dame is the Golden Child
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: Not sure why Notre Dame is the Golden Child
 clawpaw®
spacer I mean cool
 T_I_P
spacer Re: I mean cool
 lhaselden
spacer Like they made UNCheat
 ggordon
spacer So looking at our schedule our games are as follows:
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: So looking at our schedule our games are as follows:
 tigerphils
spacer 6 home and 5 away games assuming USC is our non-conference
 tigerfan40
spacer Maybe the Citadel should play usuc to see who plays us
 CTNucEm®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 TigerB69
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 tigerphils
spacer Message removed by Author
 tabbyplague®
spacer Akron Zips are in Ohio & ND is in Indiana - Different states***
 tigerfan40
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 cutig86
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 I bleed orange
spacer Can chickens count to SEVEN?
 Tigergirlga
spacer They can only count to 5...***
 GSCtiger
spacer NC State is the only team that doesn't play ND or Clemson
 MoneyMike23®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 Colortv1967
spacer super.. NOW WHERE IS MY SCHEDULE POSTER!!!!!***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Big East Champions
 TigerCPA®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 Lil Ole Tiger®
spacer CLEM and ND are clearly the two best
 MGNJ88
spacer Woo-Hoo! 😸
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 Colortv1967
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 rivercat
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 AikenTiger_00®
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 gmaroska
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 cutig86
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 The Doorman®
spacer I think I like this better than the
 francismariontiger®
spacer I'm pretty much okay with most of it, but
 JustMyOpinion
spacer this should be the conference model going forward
 tgrfan42069
spacer Total F'ing BS...
 clawpaw®
spacer No more callers, we have a winner****
 Clemson81to85
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 Tiger Doctor
spacer Re: TNET: ACC announces new football, fall sports schedule
 pointcove
Read all 78 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week